ValuEngine Lowers Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.03.

NFLX stock opened at $343.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock worth $60,415,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Netflix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

