ValuEngine Lowers Advaxis (ADXS) to Hold

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Advaxis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Shares of ADXS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 145,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,314. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.67.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.43. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 101.51% and a negative net margin of 140.12%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 740.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 2,468.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 5,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 48.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 857,026 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.