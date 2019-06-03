US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $155.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,708. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/us-bancorp-de-cuts-stake-in-euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft.html.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.