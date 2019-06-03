Upwork (UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

UPWK stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hayden Brown sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $35,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,386,016 shares of company stock worth $42,263,068. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

