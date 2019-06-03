Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $872,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,193,937 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

UHS stock opened at $119.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

