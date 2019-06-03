UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 66,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,115,574.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

