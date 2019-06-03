United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 6,074 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,796,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,070,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 169,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,715. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

