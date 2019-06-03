Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,740. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

