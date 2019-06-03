Unilever NV (UN) Holdings Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 116.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Barclays started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $60.12 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.4641 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

