UBS Group Upgrades Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Shares of LOMA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $191.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. TT International grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 5,923,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 809,857 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 121,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.