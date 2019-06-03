Twitter (TWTR) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

Shares of TWTR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,173,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,432,701. Twitter has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $160,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $39,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,049. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after buying an additional 3,144,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,759,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,770,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,351,000 after buying an additional 819,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,033,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

