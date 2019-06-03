Twin Tree Management LP Invests $36,000 in SM Energy Co (SM) Stock

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,413,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after buying an additional 77,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,716,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,321,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,489,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,539,000 after acquiring an additional 77,304 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $225,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.39. 57,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 3.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

