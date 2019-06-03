TUI AG (TUIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

TUIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised TUI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC cut TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

TUIFF opened at $9.20 on Monday. TUI has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $23.17.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

