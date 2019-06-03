TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Holdings Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 710,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 22,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,508. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Holdings Reduced by Royce & Associates LP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/tri-pointe-group-inc-tph-holdings-reduced-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.