TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,230 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

