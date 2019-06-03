Thomas A. Beaver Sells 21,093 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $558,753.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,996.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.10. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.20 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.84%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stoneridge by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stoneridge by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 201,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stoneridge by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

