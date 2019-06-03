THETA Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, THETA has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Fatbtc and Huobi. THETA has a total market cap of $124.55 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $713.61 or 0.08339027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037062 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000583 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, WazirX, Binance, Coinbit, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Gate.io and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

