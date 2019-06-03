Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.92.

Shares of TMO opened at $266.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

