TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $153,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,784. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $351.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

