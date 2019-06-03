TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 343,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 719,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.63. 65,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,658. The stock has a market cap of $414.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.71. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Fortuna Silver Mines’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

