TapImmune (MRKR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on TapImmune in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.22 target price for the company. WBB Securities upgraded TapImmune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.29 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TapImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.03.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

