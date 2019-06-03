Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 24th.

Shares of SNV opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.05 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 986.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,816,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,508,000 after buying an additional 4,373,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,241,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,582,000 after buying an additional 3,558,924 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3,955.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,934,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,886,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,956,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,596,000 after buying an additional 1,278,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,429,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 1,239,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

