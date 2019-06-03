Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 344.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,965 shares of company stock worth $280,478 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,301. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

