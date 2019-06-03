Swiss National Bank Acquires 38,800 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $75,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,678,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.84.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 804,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,290. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

