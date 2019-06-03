Sun Communities (SUI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sun Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Shares of SUI opened at $126.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,515,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,152,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $58,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

