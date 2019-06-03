Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 14,093.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982,251 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Organovo were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 14,093.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,996,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONVO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.51. 66,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,107. Organovo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

