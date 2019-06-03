Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Invests $228,000 in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,203. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

