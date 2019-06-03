Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Holdings Trimmed by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBBP. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 848,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 937,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 514,054 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 324,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,821,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 258,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,377. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 79.31% and a net margin of 227.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. TheStreet lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

