Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.40. 69,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,751. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $226,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,506,095.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,959 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,292 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

