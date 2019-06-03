Status Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Status has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $97.74 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, TOPBTC, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00379303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.04 or 0.02581782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00156014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004153 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

