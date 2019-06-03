State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $810,000 Position in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. 3,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,180. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

