Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,416,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 80,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $71.98. 1,671,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/stanley-laman-group-ltd-has-1-18-million-stake-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.