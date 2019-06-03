Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 472 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,212,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,161,617 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

