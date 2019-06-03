ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 614,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 126,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 143,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 305,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 419,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,453,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/st-germain-d-j-co-inc-grows-position-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.