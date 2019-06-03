Sprint Corp (S) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $80,633,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sprint by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,623 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprint by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 10,860,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sprint by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $13,386,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $6.87 on Monday. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 687.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 11th. New Street Research cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $52,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 92,729 shares of company stock worth $583,389 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

