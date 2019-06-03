Spok (SPOK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SPOK opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spok by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spok by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spok by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

