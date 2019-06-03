SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 17.8% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $18.94 and $50.98. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $139,357.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.01892073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00079316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00329988 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015981 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011570 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005562 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,160,236,136 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

