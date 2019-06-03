SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.59

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5897 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.46.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 306,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,181. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

