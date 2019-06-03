Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 66,530.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

SBSI stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

