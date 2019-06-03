Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $291.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/sound-view-wealth-advisors-llc-has-272000-stake-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.