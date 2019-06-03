Somerset Group LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 412,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 925,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,315,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,342,247,000 after acquiring an additional 890,140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

LNG traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $64.92. 53,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,814. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

