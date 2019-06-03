SoMee.Social Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,528.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $711,950.00 and approximately $7,528.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00378380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.02565748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00156631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,586,897 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

