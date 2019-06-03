Sohu.com (SOHU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $431.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $13,971,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $9,830,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 501,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 269,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,890,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

