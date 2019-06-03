Societe Generale Upgrades RDS-A (RDS-A) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDS-A. HSBC upgraded RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RDS-A from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of RDS-A in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RDS-A currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

RDS-A opened at $61.81 on Thursday.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

