Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $198.17. 33,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,850. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

