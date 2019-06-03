Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Position Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,431,000 after acquiring an additional 385,052 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,410,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 558,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.45.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,121 shares in the company, valued at $920,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $175,929.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,315 shares of company stock worth $9,981,691. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $66.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Position Raised by Norinchukin Bank The” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-position-raised-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.