Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $131,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $60.84 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

