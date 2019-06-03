Shift Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Shift has a market cap of $5.17 million and $27,673.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004906 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,165,242 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

