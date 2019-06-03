SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,167,000 after buying an additional 154,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after buying an additional 215,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 251,085 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after buying an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 117,387 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $9,041,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 11,424 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $653,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,335,341 shares of company stock worth $95,073,124. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GHDX traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $53.80. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/sg-americas-securities-llc-decreases-position-in-genomic-health-inc-ghdx.html.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.