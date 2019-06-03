Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Holdings Decreased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Servicemaster Global makes up 2.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,449,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $464,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,148. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,875. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.13 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Holdings Decreased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-serv-holdings-decreased-by-princeton-portfolio-strategies-group-llc.html.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.